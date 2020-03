No one was injured in the blaze.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A home has been destroyed after a fire.

Officials were sent to the 300 block of Hemlock Drive in Upper Allen Township around 3:30 a.m. on March 10 for a reported fire.

The home has been completely destroyed, and the fire has spread to a brush area that crews are working to contain.

There is no word on a cause at this time.