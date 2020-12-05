Home care workers earn 'Hero Pay,' initiative may show bigger problem with funding of the essential service

Home care workers are earning an additional $1/hour, along with a $50 gift card, as part of the Payment Protection Program as they continue to work during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Approximately 75 home care workers are employed by the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania, caring for around 50 individuals with disabilities in the immediate Harrisburg area.

These essential workers have continued to care for their patients through the COVID-19 crisis. Some patients live in their own home, and others live with the care workers themselves.

To thank these workers through money received throughThough the Payment Protection Program of the Federal CARES Act, the non-profit organization is providing a $1/hour raise for their workers through May, as well as a $50 Giant gift card in what the organization is calling "Hero Pay."

And while the workers are grateful for the additional funding, it highlights a growing need in the home care industry. Currently, the maximum amount of money you can make as a home care worker for the Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania is $14/hour. The organization claims they've been asking for additional funding for years through state and federal money.

"Direct home care workers are not paid what they're worth. We're always fighting to raise their hourly rate," Janetta Green, CEO of the non-profit, said.

"We need supplies and we can't buy them," Melody Pines, a home care worker for the organization, said. "People are selling masks for $8--we don't have extra money for these fancy masks."

Pines cares for her own brother, who battles dementia. She has cared for him for the better part of two decades, and says she may care for additional people in the future.

"I've always had the sense to help people. I may not have much but I've always helped people," Pines said.

Though, aid has been tough to find for the organization through the COVID-19 crisis. They had a shipment of gloves cancelled after they ordered, and it took weeks to get a supply of masks they ordered as well. The organization relied on donated cloth masks until late April.

"We have to be very careful when we go to other people's homes because we don't know if they have it or not. People out here with no masks on, just taking a chance," Pines said. "We have to wait weeks and make due. It shouldn't be that way in this industry."