Doing some last-minute shopping? Here's a list of holiday hours for Central Pa. retailers

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Dec. 15.
If you're still crossing items off your holiday shopping list, the clock is ticking as Christmas approaches.
Some people love to wait until the last minute to get their shopping done. If you count yourself among that number, there's good news: most major Central Pennsylvania retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, according to holidayhours.com, a website that tracks such details at the corporate level.
Holidayhours.com does note, however, that some store hours vary in certain regions of the country, and we did note some discrepancies when we double-checked a few Central Pa. retailers' individual websites; so if you're in doubt, it might be best to give your local store a call before you hop on your sleigh to go shop there.
With those caveats in mind, here's a list of some area retailers, grocery stores, and shopping venues that will cater to last-minute shoppers on Friday:
GROCERY STORES
Aldi
Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day
BJ's Wholesale Club
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
GIANT
Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day
Cosco
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Kroger
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Lidl
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Stauffer's of Kissel Hill
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Walmart
Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Wegman's
Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Weis Markets
Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Whole Foods
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
RETAIL STORES
Ace Hardware
Store hours vary on Christmas Eve, but most are open until at least 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day
Ann Taylor
Open regular hours Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Apple Stores
Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
AT&T Stores
Most are open regular hours on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Barnes & Noble
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Bass Pro Shops
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Bath & Body Works
Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Best Buy
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Big Lots
Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Boscov's
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Burlington
Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Cabela's
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Dick's Sporting Goods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Dillard's
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Dollar General
Open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Dollar Tree
Open 8 a .m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Game Stop
Hours vary; most are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Hobby Lobby
Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Home Depot
Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Home Goods
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
JC Penney
Open 9 am. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Kohl's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Lowe's
Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Macy's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Michael's
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack
Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Office Depot/Office Max
Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Petco
Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
PetSmart
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Sam's Club
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Staples
Hours vary by location, but most stores are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Target
Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
TJ Maxx
Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
PHARMACIES
CVS
Hours vary, but most stores are open until at least 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Some locations are open Christmas Day. Check with your individual store for additional information.
Rite Aid
Hours vary on Christmas Eve, but most are open until at least 5 p.m. Some locations are open Christmas Day. Check with your individual store for more details.
Walgreens
Open Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location; Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day
SHOPPING MALLS AND OUTLETS
Capital City Mall
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Lebanon Valley Mall
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Park City Center
Lancaster's mall is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Rockvale Outlets
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
Tanger Outlets
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
York Galleria Mall
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day
CONVENIENCE STORES
Most area Rutter's, Sheetz, and Turkey Hill stores will maintain their regular schedules over the holidays; check with your local store for hours.