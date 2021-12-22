Doing some last-minute shopping? Here's a list of holiday hours for Central Pa. retailers

Most area stores will be open on Christmas Eve, so if you've still got items to check off your list, you may be in luck.

If you're still crossing items off your holiday shopping list, the clock is ticking as Christmas approaches.

Some people love to wait until the last minute to get their shopping done. If you count yourself among that number, there's good news: most major Central Pennsylvania retailers will be open on Christmas Eve, according to holidayhours.com, a website that tracks such details at the corporate level.

Holidayhours.com does note, however, that some store hours vary in certain regions of the country, and we did note some discrepancies when we double-checked a few Central Pa. retailers' individual websites; so if you're in doubt, it might be best to give your local store a call before you hop on your sleigh to go shop there.

With those caveats in mind, here's a list of some area retailers, grocery stores, and shopping venues that will cater to last-minute shoppers on Friday:

GROCERY STORES

Aldi

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day

BJ's Wholesale Club

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

GIANT

Open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day

Cosco

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Kroger

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Lidl

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Stauffer's of Kissel Hill

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Walmart

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Wegman's

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Weis Markets

Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Whole Foods

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

RETAIL STORES

Ace Hardware

Store hours vary on Christmas Eve, but most are open until at least 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day

Ann Taylor

Open regular hours Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Apple Stores

Open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

AT&T Stores

Most are open regular hours on Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Barnes & Noble

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Bass Pro Shops

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Bath & Body Works

Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Best Buy

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Big Lots

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Boscov's

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Burlington

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Cabela's

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Dick's Sporting Goods

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Dillard's

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Dollar General

Open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Dollar Tree

Open 8 a .m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Game Stop

Hours vary; most are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Hobby Lobby

Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Home Depot

Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Home Goods

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

JC Penney

Open 9 am. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Kohl's

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Lowe's

Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Macy's

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Michael's

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Office Depot/Office Max

Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Petco

Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

PetSmart

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Sam's Club

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Staples

Hours vary by location, but most stores are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Target

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

TJ Maxx

Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

PHARMACIES

CVS

Hours vary, but most stores are open until at least 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Some locations are open Christmas Day. Check with your individual store for additional information.

Rite Aid

Hours vary on Christmas Eve, but most are open until at least 5 p.m. Some locations are open Christmas Day. Check with your individual store for more details.

Walgreens

Open Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location; Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day

SHOPPING MALLS AND OUTLETS

Capital City Mall

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Lebanon Valley Mall

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Park City Center

Lancaster's mall is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Rockvale Outlets

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

Tanger Outlets

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

York Galleria Mall

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; Closed Christmas Day

CONVENIENCE STORES