Dig in snout-first at Hog Trough Food Truck

Owner Allen Kuhn has been practicing his skills with a meat smoker for over 15 years.

YORK, Pa. — Get ready to dig in like a pig tomorrow for National Barbecue Day.

Aleen Kuhn, owner of Hog Trough Food Truck, is coming into the holiday smokin' hot with his tried-and-true cookout menu.

A 15-year veteran of the smoked delicacy business, Kuhn has perfected his signature recipe: the Hog Trough.

The dish is piled high with "the best of everything," including mac n cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, barbecue sauce and scallions.

"A trough gets everything thrown in it, so why not throw it all together and see what happens?" Kuhn said.

Kuhn makes all of his own barbecue sauces from scratch and smokes his own meats.

To find a full menu and where the truck will be stopping next, keep up with the Hog Trough on Facebook.