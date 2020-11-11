Youth hockey teams raise money to help veterans get a service dog for free

The Central PA Lawmen Hockey presents a check to the Keystone Warriors Foundation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2020 Central PA Lawmen Youth Hockey teams made it their mission to pair up local veterans with service dogs at no charge.

The local teams raised more than $11,000 to help fulfill that mission.

On Tuesday, the young players presented a check with all of the money raised to the Keystone Warriors Foundation.

"What a great opportunity to have young kids, men, and women, the future leaders of our nation to bring forward money that's going to go towards these programs," said Central PA Lawmen Pee-Wee League assistant coach and active military personnel, Derek Martin, "I think we're going three service dogs for some veterans who are in need."

Money is especially helpful because providing service dogs to veterans can be challenging.

"This year was a challenge, but there's always friction in life, and these kids overcame that. And that's the result right there, so it's absolutely brilliant to see," said Martin, "I think we're going three service dogs for some veterans who are in need."

The teams hope to raise $15,000 for the cause.

If you would like to help their mission, you can donate through the teams' GoFundMe account.