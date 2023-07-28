Police: Hit-and-run driver damages historic covered bridge in Lancaster County

The hit-and-run crash damaged the Kauffman Distillery Covered Bridge, which spans Chiques Creek between Rapho and Penn townships, police said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating after a suspected hit-and-run driver damaged a historic covered bridge in Penn Township.

The damage was noted by a Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer patrolling the township's side of the bridge, which spans Chiques Creek.

Police contacted the Lancaster County Bridge Team to assess the extent of the damage. Police had no further updates on how badly the bridge has been damaged or an estimate on the cost of fixing it.

An investigation has so far determined the damage was caused by an auto transport vehicle, police said.

The Kauffman's Distillery Covered Bridge, also known as the Sporting Hill Bridge, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The single-lane, wooden deck covered bridge has a double Burr arch truss design with steel hanger rods. Made from oak planks, the bridge is painted red -- the traditional color of covered bridges in Lancaster County. It spans Chiques Creek at the border of Rapho and Penn townships, located within a quarter mile of Route 772 and 1.4 miles of Route 72.