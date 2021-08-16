Dickison College professor gives historical context on Taliban taking control of Afghanistan

He says the Taliban had torn the country apart for nearly seven years since the end of the Soviet Union's military occupation of the country.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A local professor provided historical context into how the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan.

David Commins, professor at history at Dickinson College, says the Taliban — a religious movement — came in power in 1996, seized Afghanistan, and ended a civil war.

Commins said the Taliban had torn the country apart for nearly seven years since the end of the Soviet Union's military occupation of the country.

The Taliban then governed the country according to their religious ideals.

The movement also permitted Al-Qaeda, the organization headed by Osama Bin Laden to operate from Afghanistan terrorism.

Commins said the primary goal back in 2001 for the United States was to eliminate the threat of terrorism against the country from Afghanistan. He said once their mission was accomplished, the United States and its allies in the region and Europe tried to stabilize Afghanistan under a new government.

He said this, however, has been unsuccessful due to the last 20 years of effort in addition to the amount of aid provided.

Commins said American citizens should ask leaders tougher questions when they promise short occupation of countries — including questions about an exit strategy.