Historic Harrisburg Association will host presentation Monday on women homeowners during the 1900s

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Historic Harrisburg Association will host "Four Generations of Strong Women in Harrisburg" on Monday evening. The presentation will feature women who owned households and businesses during a time when it was difficult for women to own real estate.

For over five years, Virginia Roth, president of PPO&S Advertising and Marketing, has researched Harrisburg houses apart of four generations in her family.

Her findings will tell the story of these women in her family who have since 1900, owned houses in the city and businesses.

You can watch the event virtually Monday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m, here.