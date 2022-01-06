Historic Hanover Theatre to be redeveloped

The 14,000 square foot theater hosted silent movies and stage shows in its history.

YORK, Pa. — The historic Hanover Theater has been given new life as it is now publicly-owned for the first time in 95 years.

The theater, which has been closed since 1984, is now owned by York County’s Redevelopment Authority, the Hanover Economic Development Corporation, and Hanover Borough, according to a press release from May 9.

“Public ownership of the theater allows us to better-guide its future redevelopment by issuing a request for proposals from private developers to bring their best ideas for its future use—and their capital—to the table to ensure the Theater once again becomes a community asset," Oliver Hoar, chairman of the Hanover Economic Development Corporation said.

The Hanover Economic Development Corporation, formed in 2021, had its sights set on securing a future for the theater. With the aid of the York County Economic Alliance, the organization negotiated a purchase agreement with the building's owner and bought it.

“The State Theater is an iconic fixture in the Hanover community, and the time has come to help it again become a cultural and social asset," Hoar said in the statement.

Home to both performing and film arts, the theater opened in 1928 as the State Theater, but a shift in the industry and ownership left the building idle.