Historic Haines Shoe House to become an Airbnb

The current owner, Jeff Schmuck, announced Friday on social media that the iconic roadside landmark is changing ownership, and will be used for public rentals.

Editor's note: The above video is from July 2019.

You may have heard about the old woman who lived in a shoe, but beginning late July, you may get the chance to sleep in one.

The owner, Jeff Schmuck, of Haines Shoe House in York County announced in a Facebook post on June 24 that the historic landmark is being sold.

"A change is coming! The Shoe House is under contract with new owners taking possession late July," Schmuck said in the post.

According to Schmuck, the new owners are a local family that plan to turn the landmark into an Airbnb, while still having the atmosphere of a museum and its artifacts. It will still be available to the public for rental purposes.

The famous roadside attraction, located on the side of Route 30, was built in 1948 by Mahlon Haines, who was the owner of a chain of shoe stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Haines Shoe House will continue normal operations until Sunday, July 24. Self-guided tours run Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schmuck added, "So, if you always wanted to see The Shoe, or bring friends/family, now is the time!"