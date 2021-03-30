Historic Enola Miller House moved to new location Tuesday morning

The move started at 7:30 Tuesday morning and take about three hours to move 1,300 feet.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Enola Miller House is on the move Tuesday morning. The historical home is being moved about 1,300 feet from its current location at First and Water Streets to First and Miller Streets.

The home is being moved to save it from demolition as new development is coming to the area. Efforts to save and move this home have been underway for several years.

Members of the East Pennsboro Historical Society say, it is bittersweet to see the home move as this home has sat here for nearly 200 years, but they are happy it will have a new life at a new spot with plans for restoration, preservation and reuse as a museum.

The Enole Miller House was built in 1841 with stone from the Blue Mountain, and is the oldest standing house in East Pennsboro Township. It was added to the Cumberland County register of historic places in 2018.

The home was the birthplace of Enola Miller, which the town of Enola and the Enola Rail Yard were named after, after her father Wesley Miller, a Civil War Veteran was given the opportunity to name a flag station of the North Central Railroad. The Enola Rail Yard would later be recognized in 1914 as the world's largest classification freight yards.