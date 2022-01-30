x
Historic Cumberland County building damaged in fire

The Boiling Springs Mill was built in the 18th century.
Credit: Wes Peterson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Boiling Springs Mill built in the 18th century in Cumberland County was damaged on Saturday night by a fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the historic mill, now turned into apartments, located on the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Fire Chief Tim Yingst of the Citizen's Fire Company said the fire started on the fourth-floor balcony and fire escape, then it spread to the rest of the fourth-floor and attic.

Credit: Wes Peterson

Everyone got out of the building safely and none of the tenants reported any injuries.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Yingst said the third and fouth-floors along with the roof, were significantly damaged in the fire.

Fire officials said 11 people were displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Credit: WPMT

According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, the following streets are closed on Sunday morning while crews clean up after last night's fire; Race Street, Mountain Road, and Bucher Hill Road.

Race Street is closed at Front Street, Mountain Road is closed at Leidigh Drive, and Bucher Hill Road is closed in the...

Posted by Cumberland County, PA - Department of Public Safety on Sunday, January 30, 2022

