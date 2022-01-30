Historic Cumberland County building damaged in fire

The Boiling Springs Mill was built in the 18th century.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Boiling Springs Mill built in the 18th century in Cumberland County was damaged on Saturday night by a fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the historic mill, now turned into apartments, located on the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Fire Chief Tim Yingst of the Citizen's Fire Company said the fire started on the fourth-floor balcony and fire escape, then it spread to the rest of the fourth-floor and attic.

Everyone got out of the building safely and none of the tenants reported any injuries.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Yingst said the third and fouth-floors along with the roof, were significantly damaged in the fire.

Fire officials said 11 people were displaced.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Our Central Pennsylvania Chapter Disaster Action Team is en route to a multi-family fire affecting an estimated 15 units in the 100 Block of Bucher Hill Road in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County.

Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/TcssVVWZUB — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) January 30, 2022

According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, the following streets are closed on Sunday morning while crews clean up after last night's fire; Race Street, Mountain Road, and Bucher Hill Road.