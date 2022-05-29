Hiring for recent college graduates is expected to rise in PA despite reports of possible recession

According to a study conducted by NACE, hiring for Class of 2022 college grads is expected to climb by nearly 32%.

That's according to a recent study conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

However, these numbers weren't always this way.

"Pre pandemic the numbers had been increasing for college graduates probably up until 2019 where we saw the largest number of college graduates that year receive full time employment within six months of graduation," Shawn VanDerziel, Executive Director for NACE, explained.

When the pandemic started, VanDerziel says hiring for Class of 2020 college grads dipped by 5%.

But now as companies look to fill in employment gaps, the job market is booming.

"Despite the predictions that there may be a recession, we're not seeing employers react to that just yet," he said. "They're still being very optimistic."

There's also much optimism in terms of salary.

VanDerziel says salaries in the country have increased around 3-4.5% within the past few years.

"Recent college graduates, for instance the Class of 2022, will receive an average starting salary of around $55,000 a year now this will vary based upon region, type of job and the industry," he said.