Celebrating workers and their achievements on Labor Day

“To be appreciated for the products you see on the street, the products you see on your home, [they] come from people like us," said Mark Rhodes, a business owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Mark and Val Rhodes started their business Mark and Val Wines in the middle of the pandemic.

“We started it as a hobby. This is something we enjoyed doing, and I kept saying, I bet we can do this. I bet I can make wine," said Mark Rhodes.

So, they did. The business has its own stand now at Penn Market in downtown York.

“That night, we made [the wines]. Five or six weeks later it was really good, we did it," Rhodes continued.

He says days like today remind him to stop and appreciate all that workers do.

“To be appreciated for the products you see on the street, the products you see on your home, [they] come from people like us," said Rhodes.

He adds that it’s especially important to highlight the essential workers who made sure to keep the country moving during the pandemic.