When is your High School or College holding graduation? Our list of COVID-19 adjusted ceremonies is here

Warwick High School - During the first week of June, seniors will have the opportunity to have their name called and to walk across our stage to receive their diploma with their immediate family in attendance. This walk across the stage will be videotaped for each student, as will graduation speeches and other parts of the graduation ceremony. All parts will be put together by our school's technology staff to create a graduation video presentation for everyone to watch on June 9 on Blue Ridge Cable 11 at 6:30 p.m. For more information go to https://www.warwicksd.org/website/school.php?schoolid=0006