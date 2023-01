According to 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around noon at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Strasburg Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a restaurant fire in Lancaster County.

According to 911 dispatchers, emergency crews responded to Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township around noon on Jan. 10 for a fire.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered at this time.