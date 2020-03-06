Hershey's Chocolate World to open in limited capacity

The attraction will open on Friday, June 5 for shopping and take-out treats.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World is set to open in a limited capacity this weekend.

According to a press release, there will be a limited number of people who can be in the building at one time, and guests will receive timed entry passes in which they can spend a scheduled two hours in Chocolate World.

Guests will be required to wear a mask at all times while on Chocolate World grounds and inside the building, and will have to pass a temperature screening to enter, according to the release.

Other safety precautions have been taken around the building, such as hand sanitizers being installed and the removal of self-serve stations like water and soda fountains.