Hershey's Chocolate World evacuated due to reported bomb threat

At 3:25 p.m., the Dauphin County 911 Center was contacted by security personnel from Hershey's Chocolate World alerting dispatchers to a reported bomb threat.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat Friday afternoon.

According to Jennifer A. Fitch, a press secretary with Dauphin County, at 3:25 p.m., the Dauphin County 911 Center was contacted by security personnel from Hershey's Chocolate World alerting dispatchers to a reported bomb threat.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.