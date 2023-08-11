Hershey's Chocolate World evacuated due to reported bomb threat

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey's Chocolate World was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat Friday afternoon.
According to Jennifer A. Fitch, a press secretary with Dauphin County, at 3:25 p.m., the Dauphin County 911 Center was contacted by security personnel from Hershey's Chocolate World alerting dispatchers to a reported bomb threat.
The building was evacuated as a precaution.
Derry Township Police Department is the lead police agency involved in this incident. The Dauphin County Sheriff's Office provided bomb-sniffing dogs to assist in searching the area.