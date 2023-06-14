Tiny home available for reservation at Hershey Campground & Resort

After months of construction, the Hershey campgrounds have a tiny home available for rent just in time for the summer season.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A project that has been months in the making is now ready to be enjoyed. Following a craze in downsizing and living more eco-friendly, tiny homes have become more popular, especially across Pennsylvania.

“These tiny homes are so hot right now, everybody wants to stay in them,” said Shannon Snyder, property manager of Hershey Campground & Resort.

“I think the draw for folks renting this tiny home here is that it is a unique, differentiated experience,” added Chris Brown, director of design for Hershey Entertainment.

But what makes the tiny home stand out amongst traditional cabins or yurts?

“Very simple; handcrafted by students at Milton Hershey School,” Brown answered.

The project was part of a cooperation between the campground and the school, allowing students to learn real-world skills by building the home from the ground up. The program is partially completed, but progress will resume when students return to campus in the fall.

The interior of the home is unique, incorporating space conservation while still offering modern amenities, such as a television and a stovetop.

“We don’t have anything even close to what this tiny home is like, it is so cozy and so unique. You have the lofts, a small bathroom that has a shower stall, toilet and sink in it, it has a micro kitchen,” Snyder said.

“The fit and finish on the inside of this tiny home is different than our cabins here,” Brown added.

In terms of price, the tiny home is about the same as a cabin. However, the price does not depend on how many guests wish to reserve the space.

“Prices will be comparable, but they will vary throughout the summer, depending on the season, how long guests are looking to stay,” Snyder said.

A second tiny home will be available to rent next year, once completed by students. If the homes are profitable, resort staff say more homes could be commissioned by students in the future. Though similar building projects involving Milton Hershey students are already in active development according to Brown.