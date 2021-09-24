The Hershey Symphony returns to the stage with its 2021-2022 season

The symphony opens this season on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. with its "Welcome Bach" concert.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Symphony has announced that it is returning to the Hershey Stage for its 2021-2022 season, under the direction of Dr. Sandra Dackow.

The symphony opens this season on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. with its "Welcome Bach" concert. The show will feature selections from Bach's Brandenburg Concerti, Jupiter from Holst's "The Planets," and the 4th Movement of Mahler's Symphony #5.

"The past year and a half has challenged all of us in unprecedented ways," Dackow said. "The musicians have been ironically separated from that which defines us and that which we love most. This season marks an opportunity for all of us to be made whole through music once again."

In October, the symphony will celebrate "Beethoven's Belated Birthday Bash" as the group did not get the chance to last year due to the pandemic. Playing the Egmont Overture, followed by Piano Concerto, #4 in G featuring Pianist Kenneth Osowski, and finally Symphony #4, the night will celebrate what would've been Beethoven's 250th birthday.

In November, Donny Most, who played "Ralph Malph" on "Happy Days," will pay tribute to his musical heroes: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., and Bobby Darin.

In December, the symphony will play its annual "Holiday Spectacular," led by guest conductor Greg Woodbridge.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, "Love American Style," will bring together guests from The Reese Project, with song selections such as Howard Hanson's "Romantic Symphony," the West Side Story Overture, and the best of Marvin Hamlisch including "What I Did for Love."

In March, "Symphony of Illusions" brings a magic show to Hershey when Los Angeles-based magician, Michael Grandinetti, performs with the symphony providing "a live musical backdrop for the grand illusions," according to a press release.

Finally, the symphony will conclude its season in April with "Brahms & Swans," which will feature "the dazzling Festive Overture of Shostakovich, a suite of the most beloved character dances from Swan Lake, Tchaikovsky's well-known ballet, and ending with Brahms' blockbuster, Symphony No. 2 in D," also according to the press release.