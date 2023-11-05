Hershey Sprint Car Experience races back to Hersheypark Stadium

Come meet World of Outlaw and Pa. Posse drivers, antique cars, haulers and more.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Race fans young and old are in for a treat in Hershey on Thursday!

The Hershey Sprint Car Experience parked itself in Hersheypark Stadium for the 84th anniversary of the first auto race held at Hershey Stadium Speedway in May of 1939.

The experience features World of Outlaw and Pa. Posse driver meet-and-greets, access to antique cars and racecars, hauler tours and recognition of Hershey Stadium Speedway’s anniversary.

This event is hosted by the Milton Hershey School in partnership with World of Outlaws and Hersheypark.

Many of those drivers attending the event on Thursday will be spending time in the classroom working with Milton Hershey School students and explaining how what they are learning is connected to the automotive industry.

And a few of those students will put what they learned to good use.