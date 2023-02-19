Restaurant damaged in flooding reopens in Hershey

The Englewood was closed down for several weeks, after the sprinkler system was set off on Christmas Day and flooding the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Customers flocked to The Englewood Barn in Hershey for its grand reopening this weekend.

“It feels good to be back, we had an overwhelming amount of support yesterday," said Emily Wilson, a manager at The Englewood.

The restaurant and music venue was closed down for several weeks, after the sprinkler system was set off on Christmas Day and flooding the building. It was the second time this had happened since 2021.

“It was a little like Groundhog Day because we had a sprinkler issue in a different part of the building," said Wilson. "Fortunate this time though that the part of the building that it happened in was easier to manage and fix.”

Wilson says customers were eager to try out items from their new menu, as well as take in live music. She says the community support has been overwhelming, as people anxiously waited for The Englewood’s reopening.

“It was great to see the amount of support we were getting on social media, asking when we would open," said Wilson. "We continue to book events for the future because so many people were excited to use this space.”

Through all the hardships of the past few years, The Englewood Barn keeps pushing forward towards the future.