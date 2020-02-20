x
10th annual Bark For Life event: Support in the fight against cancer

The 10th annual Bark for Life event of Hershey - Harrisburg will take place in April to honor canine caregivers and raise money for the fight against cancer
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — The 10th Annual Bark For Life of Hershey - Harrisburg will be held at Schaffner Park in Hummelstown on Saturday, April 25, 2020. 

Money raised will go to the American Cancer Society for research and programs. 

The fundraising event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at Poplar and Water Street in Hummelstown.

 It will be a non-competitive walk where community members are encouraged to bring their dogs and enjoy vendors, police canine demos, contests, music and food.  

To join a team, start a new team or participate as an individual walker you can register here