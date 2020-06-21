Hershey Gardens reopens after closure amid coronavirus pandemic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens reopened just in time to mark the start of the summer.
On Saturday, employees welcomed guests back after being closed for several months.
The reopening comes as the gardens' 3,500 roses reach peak bloom.
It's one of Hershey Gardens' most anticipated shows of the year.
Overall, employees said they are excited to be back.
"It feels amazing. We're so happy to have people back in the gardens. It was really sad to be here with no one when everything was looking so gorgeous," said Hershey Gardens senior director, Amy Ziegler, "Nature is really a great way to distress, and if you're gonna come out after being cooped up all this time, outside is a safer place to be. Why not come some place as beautiful as Hershey Gardens?"
Due to a long closure, the butterfly population remained low.
Currently, the Butterfly Atrium is closed for at least another week.
