Calling all Roses: Hershey Gardens celebrates National Rose Month

June is National Rose Month. Hershey Gardens is celebrating with thousands of roses, live music and free admission for guests named "Rose" for the whole month.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Gardens is celebrating National Rose Month with a variety of events and specials.

There are currently around 3,000 roses representing 115 varieties blooming in the 3.5 acre Historic Hershey Rose Garden. To further celebrate the occasion, guests named "Rose" will receive free admission for the whole month of June.

The Gardens hosted their annual Hershey Horticulture Society (HHS) Flower Show on June 16. This year's theme was "The Way It Was." The event featured displays, flower specimens and arrangements from HHS members.

"It's wonderful to see so many members coming out and bringing their own personal specimens from home,” Rebecca Lawrence, manager of education and public programs at Hershey Gardens, said. “There was certainly a boom in gardening at home during the pandemic, and here at Hershey Gardens, we are wonderful place to learn about horticulture and share that with the public."

The HHS Flower Show was judged by the National Garden Club.

Hershey Gardens is also offering music performances throughout the summer. These performances are free with the price of admission.

Dads get free admission to the Gardens on June 19 when the Elegant Airs Flute Quartet perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Music in the Gardens is on July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. where the Hershey Symphony “Garden Band” will perform “Songs You Can Sing Along To.”