Hershey Gardens celebrates June with 3,000 roses and live music

The Historic Hershey Rose Garden at Hershey Gardens is now covered with 3,000 roses representing 115 varieties.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Thousands of roses are back at Hershey Gardens to celebrate the start of June, according to a press release; the Historic Hershey Rose Garden at Hershey Gardens is now covered with 3,000 roses representing 115 varieties.

The garden is the original 3.5 acres created in 1937, when Mr. Hershey himself requested the creation of "a nice garden of roses."

June is also National Rose Month, and in celebration, all guests who visit the gardens named "Rose" will receive free admission during the month.

Hershey Gardens' summer hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 5.

The following is a complete listing of June activities at Hershey Gardens:

Music in the Gardens

June 3, 2022

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Featured will be Philadelphia-based jazz vocalist Kevin Valentine with the Kirk Reese Trio performing standards. Guests are invited to bring their own beverages and snacks, as well as chairs or a blanket. Music in the Gardens is included in admission; the Butterfly Atrium will be closed for the concert.

Father’s Day and Elegant Airs Flute Quartet

June 19, 2022

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All dads receive free admission. Guests can listen to local flute quartet Elegant Airs performing a wide range of music genres in the Historic Hershey Rose Garden. Guests are invited to bring their own chairs or a blanket. Included in admission.

Hershey Horticulture Society Flower Show

June 16, 2022

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hershey Horticulture Society (HHS) presents the "The Way It Was" flower show. The exhibit features displays, specimens, and arrangements from HHS members and is judged by the National Garden Club. Held in the Education and Horticultural Wing of the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory at Hershey Gardens. Included in admission.