Hershey fires 'small number' of unvaccinated employees to reduce spread of COVID-19

The Hershey Company announced on Oct. 4, 2021 that corporate office employees would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Hershey Company said in a statement that a "small number" of individuals have been fired from the company due to failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or seek accommodations.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Hershey announced all corporate office employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as the company's latest safety requirement to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We believe that the best way to protect the health and safety of our employees, their families and our various business partners is to ensure that our salaried employees are vaccinated against COVID-19," Hershey said in its statement.

To support this safety initiative, the company sponsored multiple vaccine clinics and allowed their employees to seek accommodations for religious or medical reasons, according to the statement.

"The company has engaged in an interactive process with our employees to evaluate when an accommodation with regard to vaccination status is needed or warranted," the statement went on.