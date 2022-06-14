Hershey Company unveils massive new fulfillment center

The 810,000-square-foot facility is big enough to house 14.5 football fields.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Hershey Company will unveil its new high-tech fulfillment center in South Annville Township on Wednesday.

The 810,000-square-foot facility is big enough to house 14 football fields. The massive center adds to Hershey’s existing distribution center in Palmyra. It will be the company’s first fully-integrated digital facility, where workers can track products in real time and do digital inspections.

The center employs 350 people, according to the Hershey Company.

“Obviously, Hershey has a long history of investing in Central Pennsylvania and the community,” Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer Jason Reiman said. “The building is located in Annville, (investing in) the construction and the materials, everything that went into the building of the building, as well as the employment of over 350 people.”

South Annville Township approved the facility in June 2020. The Hershey Company committed to investing $178 million in the project, which received about $130,000 in tax credits and workforce development training funds.