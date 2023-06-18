Hershey Bears travel to California, seeking 12th Calder Cup

The team departed Harrisburg Sunday morning ahead of Monday’s game 6 vs. Coachella Valley.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Hershey Bears are hoping for a quick business trip to the west coast.

The team departed from Harrisburg International Airport Sunday morning with staffers and families in tow.

The coaches and players hope to be flying back home with some extra cargo, the Calder Cup.

It would be the 12th Calder Cup in franchise history.

The Bears took a 3-2 lead over the Coachella Valley Firebirds with a win in game 5 Saturday night at Giant Center.

It took extra time, but Garrett Pilon secured the Bears victory and a Hunter Shepard shutout with his goal at 10:01 of the overtime period.

Sunday morning, it was focus forward for the team.

The team’s equipment staff packed up then unloaded gear onto the charter plane bound for Palm Springs.

The flight took off a little more than 12 hours after Pilon’s game winner, so there was little time to celebrate the win.

Instead, it was refueling on the plane with healthy food and snacks.

Some of the players also got a game of cards in during the four-plus hour flight.

The Bears want to save celebrating for after a Calder Cup win.

They will have two shots to do it against the Firebirds in Palm Desert.

The Firebirds are a squad that has played a lot of hockey in the past nine months.

Tuesday’s game six will be Coachella Valley’s 97th game of the season, including preseason, regular season, and postseason games.

Hershey hopes to take advantage of that extra play and close out the Firebirds Monday.

Monday will be Hershey’s 91st game of the year.

Once on the ground at Palm Springs International, the work began again.

Unloading, loading up again, and unloading once more at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Fans will be cheering on the Bears from near and far Monday night.

FOX43 will broadcast the game at 10pm. Puck drop is set for 10:08pm.

The game will also be simulcast on NHL Network, across the country, and NBC Sports Washington, in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area.

A watch party is being held at Giant Center. Doors open at 9pm.

Remaining Series Schedule:

Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington