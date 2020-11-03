x
Hershey Bears cancel all player appearances amid coronavirus concerns

All upcoming appearances by players have been cancelled, effective immediately.
Hershey Bears hold 2nd annual Hockey Fights Cancer night

HERSHEY, Pa. — Amid coronavirus concerns and recommendations from both the NHL and AHL, the Hershey Bears have cancelled all upcoming player appearances.

The team announced the move on Twitter:

The spread of the coronavirus has raised concerns around the country, with most major sports teams banning press and non-essential personnel from locker rooms.

Now, a local team is following suit and taking precautionary measures.

