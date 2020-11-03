Hershey Bears cancel all player appearances amid coronavirus concerns

HERSHEY, Pa. — Amid coronavirus concerns and recommendations from both the NHL and AHL, the Hershey Bears have cancelled all upcoming player appearances.
The team announced the move on Twitter:
The spread of the coronavirus has raised concerns around the country, with most major sports teams banning press and non-essential personnel from locker rooms.
Now, a local team is following suit and taking precautionary measures.
RELATED: West Chester University suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester over coronavirus worries
RELATED: PIAA looks for new host site for Wilson-Lower Merion playoff game after original host pulls out over coronavirus worries