Here is a list of county resources offering mental health health during the COVID-19 pandemic

These resources are broken down by counties in our coverage area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 9.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and around the country, many individuals are suffering and experiencing depression, loneliness, anxiety and stress among many mental health problems.

The number of people screening with moderate to severe symptoms of depression and anxiety has continued to increase throughout 2020 and remains higher than rates prior to COVID-19, according to Mental Health America.

Below is a list of mental health resources broken down by counties in our coverage area.

Dauphin County

Mental health resources

Crisis Intervention Services are available 24-hours a day. Call 717-232-7511 or 1-888-596-4447. http://www.dauphincounty.org/government/departments/mental_health_and_intellectual_disabilities/crisis_intervention_services.php

Those needing assistance who don’t have a family doctor or insurance, or aren’t sure about their coverage, can also contact Dauphin County’s Case Management Unit at 717-232-8761 or 1-866-820-3516. https://www.cmu.cc/

In Northern Dauphin County, the number of the satellite office is 717-905-2700 or 1-877-893-3344. http://www.dauphincounty.org/government/departments/northern_dauphin_human_services_center/index.php

Many other resources also remain available to Pennsylvanians in need of support, including:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

Cumberland County

Tips for caregivers, parents, and teachers during infectious disease outbreaks from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Franklin County

Lancaster County

Network of Care for Behavioral Health provided by the Lancaster County Behavioral Health And Developmental Services.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency that requires immediate attention, please contact Crisis Intervention at 717-394-2631.

Or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

WellSpan Philhaven in Ephrata offers outpatient mental health counseling and group therapy for adults, children and adolescents. Group therapy typically involves groups of two to ten people with similar mental health issues who meet regularly with a Philhaven mental health specialist.

Outpatient therapy (also called counseling) is an environment where you can share what is on your mind with an objective clinician and receive a care plan tailored to your (or your child's) situation.

All counseling services at WellSpan Philhaven are confidential.

WellSpan Philhaven - Ephrata is located on route 272 (N. Reading Road) in the Trout Run Business Center near the Santander Bank and across the road from Redner's.

To schedule an appointment at our Ephrata office, call Central Scheduling at 800-459-7497. Scheduling hours are: Monday-Thursday 7am - 6pm and Friday 7am - 5pm.

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Resource Guide:

Resources for community members who test COVID positive or are waiting for test results.

Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce:

Online COVID-19 business resource guide.

Mental Health Support Resources: Lebanon County Crisis Intervention: 717-274-3363 Mental Health Crisis Text Line: Text "PA" to 741741 PA VOAD Mental Health Support Line: 10855-284-2494 Maintaining Good Mental Health During COVID-19 (from WellSpan)



York County

Crisis/Warm Lines:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - We are in this together, and help is always available. If you're feeling alone and struggling, you can also reach out to The Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 or National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Coping Tips/Self Care:

Support Groups:

Talk mental health: text PA to 741-741

We have all felt the anxiety, stress and isolation associated with COVID-19. NAMI York Adams Counties PA has been working hard over the past few weeks to convert our person to person Connection and Family Support Groups to an online format. Our hope is that you, our friends who are in need of a support group are able to connect with us an use this time together to aide in your recovery process.

Our first Connection Support Group will be taking place on Friday, April 3 at 11 am. If you would like to register for this support group please email our Director of Programs, Danielle Dennis at: danielle.dennis@namiyorkadams.org. This Connection Group will have the capability of having 5 participants for this 1st session and is on a first come first serve basis.

We are offering smaller group sessions so that everyone has an opportunity to feel connected and is able to share their thoughts in the new format. We will be adding more online groups in the coming days and weeks.

Teen Resources:

Youth MOVE PA has MOVED THE TIME of our Youth Virtual Drop-In Meetings to accommodate youth who may be attending school in some fashion!! We want to let you know and give you the updated information to share with everyone. Below is the updated information and zoom link to get on our call every Monday and Friday at our new time of 3:30pm to 4:30pm! Thank you and see you, your youth, and young adults you may know on our call!

Youth MOVE PA is excited to host a series of Youth Virtual Drop-In Meetings that are all about getting some social interaction, even if we can't go out and do our normal activities like school, sports, going to the game store, or hanging out with our friends. We know how stressful it can be when our routine is messed up and it is just as frustrating when everyone is talking about the Coronavirus like there might be some sort of impending doom! We want to help you feel better about the outside world and the stress it may bring by meeting new people who join this group. The age range for these chats is from 14 to 29 years old and will be talking about ourselves, what we like, and be discussing a specific topic during each meeting. This gives us some distraction from the anxiety that can arise from being stuck inside all the time. Our meetings will be on Zoom every Monday and Friday from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. Meetings will continue to be moderated by Zack, Aaron, and Tristan and we look forward to chatting with you!

MEETING ID: 410-999-098 MEETING LINK: https://zoom.us/j/410999098

Disaster Distress Helpline:

You may be feeling stress, worry, anxiety and more. We wanted to share this Disaster Distress Helpline, if you or anyone else may need it. Please share.

Call: 1-800-985-5990

Text: “talkwithus” to 66746

Website: www.disasterdistress.samhsa.gov

This helpline is available 24/7 to talk to people.

Local Providers & Services:

Updated information about both York and Adams Counties' local providers and services, as of today March 26, 2020: Covid-19 York/Adams Providers & Services as of 3-26-2020