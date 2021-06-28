Hemp farmers gather for nationwide kickoff event

Hemp journalist & expert Eric Hurlock will travel in an RV across the country for six weeks.

For Eric Hurlock and many Pennsylvania hemp farmers – CBD is just the beginning of a fast-growing industry. For the next six weeks, Hurlock will travel across the country with the goal of documenting the birth of the hemp industry by telling the stories of the women and men who are making it happen

"We’re going to be visiting hemp farms and businesses and entrepreneurs and visionaries all over the country," Hurlock said today at Penn State's Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Manheim, "and it’s not just CBD – it’s fiber and grain – the industrial applications – hopefully the raw materials of the future we’re going to build.”

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding spoke at the event today who noted his excitement for the project & his hope for what hemp could mean for Pennsylvania's farming community and the economic impact for the state.

“That’s to me the fascinating piece...what is possible – the new science, textiles and plastics, building materials – unimaginable 100 years ago – all possible today.”

Hurlock, who's also the host of Lancaster Farming’s Industrial Hemp Podcast said he plans to interview and engage with the farmers, entrepreneurs and visionaries engaging with the crop. Curious viewers ca follow his six week sojourn via videos, podcasts interviews, print and digital articles, social media posts and more at lancasterfarming.com/hemptour.