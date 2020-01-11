Helping fight hunger on Halloween

Members of the Camp Hill community coming together on Halloween for a 5k Trick or Trot event, benefiting families in need.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — From job losses, to case surges, COVID-19 has caused many ups and downs this year.

However that didn't stop people from coming together on Halloween to have some fun, with one common goal in mind -- helping others during these difficult times.

"We're really excited we could get things off the ground on Halloween weekend especially during a pandemic," said Dana Little an Organizer of the Earl Besch Project.

Helping families battle food insecurities is a top priority for this Camp Hill Foundation, serving roughly 200 families a month.

Anyone who is in need, is able to be helped said Little.

Despite the cold start to the morning runners of all ages including kids, agreed it was the perfect Halloween morning to get out, and help fight hunger in their community.

"I really wanted him (her son Breck) to understand how important it is to hep fight hunger in the community be also apart of the community," said runner and mom Sarah Keene.

Organizers say the Halloween 5k trick or trot is the first fundraiser for the Earl Besch Project.

Earl Besch passed away five in a half years ago, his daughter said he was well known in Camp Hill -- for his kindness and generosity, regularly helping schools and kids in need.

"My father knew this way before any of us and my family behind me knew this. He was supporting them buying them bikes at Christmas and making sure kids in camp hill were taken care of," said Sue Pera, daughter of Earl Besch.

After an overwhelming support from the community at the first Earl Besch 5k Trick or Trot, Pera and organizer said they plan to keep it up for years to come.

Organizers said they surpassed their goal by $1,000. Raising a total of $14,000 to help give back to Camp Hill families in need.

They say the average cost of a monthly food box for a family can be over $100, so donations are needed throughout the region to support Camp Hill’s Earl Besch Project.

Nancy Adams Besch, wife of the late Earl Besch whose family actively supports this initiative throughout the community added, “The Lion Foundation is doing a tremendous service to our community by supporting the critical needs of our students and families.

The Earl Besch Fund:

Earl Besch (1926-2015) was a long time resident of the Camp Hill Borough, who was known for his generosity to others. Earl would regularly reach out to the schools to see if there were families in need. He would offer to buy a bike, a winter coat, pay for camp enrollment or purchase a Christmas present. In 2015, his family established a memorial fund in his name to continue his legacy of caring. The Earl Besch Fund at The Lion Foundation provides others an opportunity to help those less fortunate in our community through donations to this fund.

Each year, there are students and families in our Camp Hill community who are struggling to make ends meet. Kids don’t have enough food, don’t have winter coats, and cannot afford fees to participate in activities that are available to others. One of our visions for the Earl Besch Project is to be able to support these families with a monthly box of nutritious healthy foods, as well as household necessities to keep their grocery bills low. The goal of the Trick or Trot 5k is to sustain the Earl Besch Project for the coming year.