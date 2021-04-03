Program aimed at helping veterans prepare for different career

A helping hand is available for vets looking for work during this tough time. It's a special scholarship program. Here's more on how to apply now.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It is called Help A Hero: a program aimed at helping veterans give scholarships to veterans who are preparing for different careers.

“This is open for E-5 and below and this for any type of additional advanced education. Doesn’t have to be for a four-year program. It can be for any type of occupational training all the way up through law school and medical school," said Gordon Logan, founder of Sport Clips.

Scholarship organizers say it can be hard to transition from military life to civilian life, and these scholarships can help, especially in this uncertain economy.

“Acclimating to civilian life after a couple years or career in the military is never easy, and the pandemic, it’s been tough on everybody, but especially our veterans, lack of employment opportunities, the isolation and the toll on mental well-being are big concerns of ours. Worrying about education is one less thing," said Hal Roesch II, Commander-In-Chief of the V.F.W.

The Founder of Sport Clips is working with the Commander in Chief of the VFW on this program which they started in 2013.

Since then, they say they have awarded about nine million to two-thousand veterans across the country.

“It allows them to supplement their GI Bill, which is very good, but it doesn’t always cover all their needs, and this allows us to help them pursue higher education," said Roesch.

Vets who are interested can apply now for scholarship money for this fall.