Troopers were called to the area of East Possum Road near Interstate 70 on reports of a helicopter crash in a field.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A pilot is dead after his helicopter struck power lines, lost control and crashed in a field Saturday afternoon near Springfield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

When they arrived, they located the aircraft deep in a cornfield, WHIO reports.

In a statement to 10TV, the National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary information shows the crash involving a Bell 206 helicopter happened around 12:10 p.m. The helicopter reportedly struck power lines during aerial application of a corn field.



A preliminary investigation by the NTSB found the helicopter, which belonged to Helicopter Applicators, Inc., then lost control and crashed into a field, bringing the power lines onto the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Only the pilot, now identified as 36-year old Isaac Lee Santos of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was on board when the helicopter crashed, according to OSHP. Santos was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say if took crews approximately five hours to remove the high voltage power lines from I-70 and Ohio Edison is still working to restore power to the area.

NTSB continues to investigate the incident.

