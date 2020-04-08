Heavy rain and wind create issues Tuesday morning in Lancaster County

Branches and trees came down. Some roads flooded.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Isaias brought stormy weather into Lancaster County. Tuesday morning, the precipitation and wind raised concerns and kept first responders busy.

In Lancaster City, heavy rain and a debris-cluttered storm drain created small waves at Steelway Road and Manheim Pike. Drivers plowed through inches of water or avoided the area altogether.

As the rain fell, Little Conestoga Creek rushed underneath Landis Mill covered bridge in East Hempfield Township, and the Conestoga River swiftly moved. The river carried along tree twigs and branches near Lancaster City.

The wind left its mark on Lancaster County too.

"We had a number of branches come down, trees split," explained Erin Conrad, who lives in East Hempfield Township.

Just feet away from Conrad's house, a giant tree came crashing into a neighbor's home. It broke the gutter and took out a window.

"I thought it was a truck passing by, because 18-wheelers come up and down here, but I looked outside, and I didn't see a truck, so I thought, ' I think something came down,'" explained Conrad. "I am going to call the tree service next week to look at a couple trees and take them down because I have been looking at them for a while and after seeing that, if you can avoid it, why not?""