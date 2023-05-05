What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Hair relaxers may impact women's fertility

A new study found hair relaxers may have an effect on women's fertility.

Researchers from Boston University looked at more than 11,000 people for the study. They found that people who used hair relaxers for more than 10 years and those who used it five times a year had the lowest fertility rates.

Researchers say the chemicals in the relaxers are what affects reproductive health. However, they acknowledge that more research needs to be done to better clarify its exact influence.

Longer naps are being linked to higher blood pressure and obesity

A new study says if you take long naps, your risks of having high blood pressure and obesity are higher.

The findings were published in the "Obesity" journal and say those who nap more than 30 minutes at midday are more likely to be obese or suffer from high blood pressure.

The research team studied more than 3,200 patients in Spain, where naps or "siestas" are common. Those who took two-hour siestas had higher body mass indexes and risk of heart issues compared to those taking "power naps" of 30 minutes or less. Short nappers did much better in regards to blood pressure as well.

U.S. approves first adult RSV vaccine

The FDA has approved the first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to protect older adults from RSV.

Glaxosmithkline's shot is one of many being developed to attack the disease, and it will be for adults 60 and over. Before it's mass produced, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must first decide at their June meeting if every person needs the vaccine or if it's only for high-risk individuals.