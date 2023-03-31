What happened in health news the week of March 27? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Possible medical breakthrough in cancer detection

A new treatment being dubbed the, quote, "holy grail" of early detection in the battle against cancer is said to possibly be able to predict tumors more than a year before they start to form.

The pan-cancer blood test, the world's first, was developed in 2021. A trial showed that researchers were able to accurately anticipate the formation of tumors of 25 types of cancer, including breast, pancreatic, lung and colorectal, before they even formed.

The new test can see cancers in stages one and two but can detect the disease up to 18 months ahead of first stage diagnoses.

It can also help those who have already been diagnosed because it can tell exactly which organ or organs the would-be tumor will strike.

Fresh produce as prescription for chronically ill patients

Some health providers are turning to natural food produce to treat certain diet-related chronic conditions, instead of prescribing medications.

A study by a consulting firm says more than 100 prescription produce programs were launched in the United States between 2010 and 2020.

Some say fresh produce can help some forms of diabetes, eliminate elevated cholesterol and lower blood pressure.

Marijuana can lead to health issues for older people

Older Americans who use cannabis to treat some illnesses may find it actually leads to other health issues.

A report from The Wall Street Journal says more seniors are using the drug for pain, sleep and anxiety. It can create a risk factor for other problems such as falls, injuries and confusion.