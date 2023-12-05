What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Return to office could cause weight gain

As the work from home era comes to an end, a new study says commuting could have a negative impact on your health.

Researchers in Sweden found that a lengthy commute—anything more than two miles—increased the chances of people being less physically active, more overweight and suffering from sleep disruptions.

Those who worked more than 40 hours and commuted for more than five hours each week were most at risk for these issues.

Study reveals the age Americans stop feeling young

A new study is revealing the age when Americans say they start feeling old.

According to research, that age is 43. That's when some start to notice their hair going gray or the their body not feeling the same.

In a report by The Wall Street Journal, health experts say the pandemic has actually made people feel older. The report also cites stress, loneliness and diseases as contributors to people feeling older.

Research shows nature is good for health

Spending time with nature may reduce the need for some prescription medication.

Scientists surveyed about 6,000 people about how often they visit green spaces, which include forest, parks and gardens. They found that the more times a participant visited a green space, the better they felt.