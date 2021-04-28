Health officials urge people to get vaccinated as some centers report 'rapid decreases' in the number of appointments

During a tour of Cumberland County's Mass Vaccination Center, PA Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson asked vaccinated people to share why they got the shot.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials toured Cumberland County's mass vaccination center in South Middleton Township.

Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson walked through the facility.

Dr. Johnson noted that demand for the vaccine may be dwindling in some places, but she said there is still a need for people to get the shot.

"We're seeing about 350 people getting their COVID-19 vaccines here today," said Gary Eichelberger, chairman of the county board of commissioners.

Eichelberger joined the tour and stated there is not as much foot traffic as in the weeks after opening.

"We've been open for a while now, so it's not surprising, but we are seeing a rapid decrease in the people signing up for available appointments," he said.

Officials say at least 40% of people living in Cumberland County have gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The shot is important. We need people to get it. It's how we reach herd immunity. We're certainly not there yet," stated Eichelberger.

"Do you need things to help get the word out more?" Dr. Johnson asked local officials.

"People need to be reassured that these vaccines are safe. We've done millions of these vaccines with great outcomes," Dr. Johnson told FOX43.

Dr. Johnson says health officials are monitoring the rate of vaccination; as demand changes she says the statewide strategy must too.

"In areas where we're not getting vaccine and we don't have mass clinics, we are going to be mobilizing mobile clinics and activating other providers in that area," explained Dr. Johnson.

The push to vaccinate the public comes one day after the CDC announced eased masked guidance for vaccinated people. Though, Dr. Johnson says mask wearing will not go away completely just yet.

"We are still having cases where people who are sick and people who are dying," said Dr. Johnson. "We are not ready to get rid of what we are doing because what we have been doing has decreased the spread. It has kept our hospitals from being over capacity. It is working, and as we get more people vaccinated, I believe we will be able to loosen things up even more."

Officials are having people share the reason why they chose to be vaccinated in an effort to get more people through the doors.