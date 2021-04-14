Concerned about developing blood clots after getting the J&J vaccine? Health experts say you shouldn't be

“We’re talking one in one million. Your chances of getting struck by lightning is higher than potentially having side effects”

LANCASTER, Pa. — There is concern among those who already got the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine about possibly developing blood clots. But Health experts say these side effects are rare.

“I would highly recommend that people just take a breath and realize this is a very small number," said Dr. Nancy Mimm, who leads the MS in Nursing Program at Harrisburg University.

But how rare?

“We’re talking one in one million. Your chances of getting struck by lightning is higher than potentially having side effects," said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the Chief Clinical Officer at Penn medicine Lancaster General Health.

They say that the CDC and FDA are just operating out of caution. And even though health experts say there isn’t anything they should be worried about, they recommend to always watch for symptoms.

"You wanna make sure that you contact us if you have a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. Contact your healthcare provider and we can certainly help you evaluate is this a normal side effect or is this one of concern," said Ripchinski.

FOX43 also reached out to people in Central Pennsylvania who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine who say they have no concerns about possible side effects.

"I would recommend the shot to anybody who doesn’t have predisposition to blood clots," said Stacey Whitaker Wilson, an ELS teacher in Lancaster.

"I feel very confident in the science and I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to receive any vaccination," said Scott Coover from Carlisle.

“This pause will allow officials to restore, hopefully restore confidence in the American public about the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine," said Kristen Haase, an ELS teacher in Lancaster.

Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians President Tiffany Leonard, MD, issued the following statement in response to the FDA’s decision to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S saying in part:

“Patients who have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experience any pain or swelling of the legs, abdominal pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, or other concerning symptoms should contact their health care provider. While we are all concerned about reported adverse events with this vaccine, the initial data suggests that for most patients the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine is well tolerated, and these reactions are extremely rare. Family physicians will be monitoring the situation closely to best serve their communities.”