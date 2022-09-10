Local health expert discusses Monkeypox cases in Central Pa.

Health experts say that even though monkeypox is considered an outbreak, the total number of cases remain low.

Example video title will go here for this video

“We have seen some cases across Wellspan, and also in our own practice here in Chambersburg, but again, most of these cases are more of morbidity than mortality. We haven’t had any deaths because of monkeypox," said Dr. Raghav Tirupathi, of WellSpan.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

“It was predominantly seen in West Africa, previously, but there have been outbreaks across the world," said Tirupathi.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

Health experts say that even though monkeypox is considered an outbreak, the total number of cases remains low.

“The risk to the general population is still very low. That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be aware of the disease, but there is no need to panic about it," said Tirupathi.

However, they do say it’s important to be aware of the symptoms.

“Fever, swollen lymph nodes, body pains, aches, sore throat, as well as a rash," said Tirupathi.