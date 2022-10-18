Pa. health expert answers questions about diseases ahead of winter

Health experts predict this year another wave of COVID, and new variants could be coming along with the cold weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's that time of year again when people think about the best ways to keep themselves and their families prepared to fight off illnesses.

Dr. Raghav Tirupathi, the medical director of infection prevention at Wellspan Chambersburg and Waynesboro, answered the biggest questions surrounding

COVID and winter testing.

Dr. Tirupathi stressed that at-home testing can detect the latest variants of COVID, saying that it's vital to cut down transmission of the virus.

"All the studies done so far show that the rapid diagnostic test, which is the home test folks are using, perform reasonably well in terms of detecting infection," he said. "There will be a lot of validity testing by the FDA and other sister organizations to make sure these tests continue to perform well.”

For those with COVID tests in their homes near the end of its shelf life, Dr. Tirupathi recommends not using them.

"[They] may not be as effective as they should be and you could get a false negative or false positive," he said.

As winter continues to approach, Dr. Tirupathi is urging increased awareness around COVID-19 and flu symptoms. However, his biggest suggestion for those concerned about the virus: get the shot.

"It's very important to get up-to-date with the flu and COVID vaccinations," Dr. Tirupathi said.

He also stressed that masking continues to be an important measure for people who are immunocompromised or taking medicine that weakens their immune system.