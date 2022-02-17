'Health disparities within the black community at its peak' experts say

Since the onset of COVID-19, local doctors say the black community has been hit the hardest, especially those that live within the inner cities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Health disparities within the black community were a huge issue before the pandemic. Now, they're even more transparent.

"It's not a black issue, it's an our issue," said Dr. Claudette Gbemudu-Jatto, an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg.

Studies show that black people are at a higher risk of suffering from many chronic health conditions.

According to Dr. Jatto, the cost, affordability and access to health care is also a barrier for the black community.

"Even in some communities where good quality health care is accessible and you have some of the best medical establishments within 5-10 miles of major cities, it doesn't always equate to the best health care for those that are living in the community," Dr. Jatto explained.

With more than 30 years of experience in the health care field, Dr. Jatto said there are multiple variables that can contribute to these health disparities. Some of those are your place of residence, financial income status and the type of insurance you have.

"The amount of new onset hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, mental issues became so surprisingly rampant."

Stress, financial loss and limitations on mobile activity all contributed to these health issues.

Dr. Jatto says health disparities are at their peak within the black community, and it's going to take the right investment from the government and a change in lifestyle to fix these ongoing issues.