More seniors working in day care centers, say researchers

Some local school districts adding programs.

YORK, Pa. — Researchers say more seniors are working in day care centers. Some local school districts are creating programs to facilitate activities between the older and younger generations. One type of program is being developed in Franklin County.

Research suggests there are a number of health benefits to intergenerational care. According to a study from the University of California San Francisco, 43 percent of seniors report feeling lonely. The same study also found a senior that feels lonely is at a 59-percent higher risk of declining health and a 45-percent higher risk of death.

Researchers said when seniors have social interaction with children, it decreases feelings of loneliness, mental decline, blood pressure, and risk of disease and death.