Home Health Aid charged with homicide

Anatoli Harlamov, 59, was previously charged for assaulting elderly victim. The victim recently died. On January 1, 2020

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A home health aid previously charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted an elderly victim he was caring for is now charged with criminal homicide after the victim passed away.

Anatoli Harlamov, 59, is facing criminal homicide charges in addition to aggravated assault, neglect of care, and simple assault among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On January 1, 2019 around 8:45 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department along with Lower Allen Township Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a fall victim inside an apartment in the 820 block of Lisburn Road. The patient was found with severe injuries to her face and head. The injuries consisted of bruising and swelling to her right eye. The victim also had a laceration to the right side of her face and a laceration to the back of her head behind her left ear. It appeared that she may have been assaulted.

She was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital. At the IUC it was discovered that the victim had hemorrhaging on the brain and trauma to her face and head. Another home health aid received several phone calls from the defendant, Anatoli Harlamov, on December 31, 2019. It was reported that Harlamov sounded intoxicated and was ranting about how lonely he was and that he would be staying at the victim's residence for the evening.

Harlamov is a home health aid and worked for the victim four days a week. Early the next morning, Harlamov called the other aid and explained to her that the victim fell down and that he was having a hard time picking her up. The other aid responded to the scene and realized this was more than just a fall. She called 911.

Later that day officers went to Harlamov's residence to speak with him. While in the residence, clothing and items were observed that contained blood. They were recovered with a search warrant. Harlamov was taken into custody and transported to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. After Harlamov was provided his Miranda Warnings, he agreed to be interviewed.