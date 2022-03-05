Head of Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania to fight for abortion rights

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone about how overturning Roe V. Wade would affect them.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There is anger and disappointment among abortion rights advocates after Politico published a leaked first-draft opinion suggesting the days of a federally guaranteed right to an abortion are numbered.

Melissa Reed is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone. The Planned Parenthood office in Wilkes-Barre is the only location in our viewing area where women can have an abortion. Reed says hearing about the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade was shocking.

"It really does make clear that our deepest fears are coming true, that we are at a real crisis moment for abortion access across the United States," Reed said.

Reed says it's important for people, especially women, to have a choice when it comes to their bodies.

"We will not stand for further erosion of our rights. We will do whatever is in our power to retain access to abortion and full comprehensive reproductive and sexual health care."

If the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling, about 26 other states are prepared to ban abortions. Pennsylvania is not one of them and Reed anticipates people crossing state lines to have an abortion.

"We expect about an additional 8,500 people in surrounding states to come to Pennsylvania to seek abortion care," Reed said.

Reed urges others to speak up in the hopes that the Supreme Court will change its mind.

"Abortion is a common, legal, medical procedure. One in three women will have an abortion in her lifetime. This is basic health care. Planned Parenthood will not back down. We will fight and be there for our patients no matter what."