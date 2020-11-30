Head of Education in Pennsylvania to join PA Dept. of Health in COVID-19 briefing

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Education will join the Department of Health Monday as a virtual press conference is held on the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the state.

Noe Ortega will host the hearing along with Dr. Rachel Levine. The pair plan to continue to encourage everyone to take health and safety precautions to protect themselves and their families including wearing masks and social distancing.

The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m.

Watch it live here.

On Saturday, 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 351,667.

At that time:

- 2,904 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients were in the intensive care. Most of the patients hospitalized were ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.