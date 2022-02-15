Hazleton officer charged with attempted homicide, arson

State police say Ladell Hannon detonated an explosive device outside an apartment building along Center Street in Kelayres in December.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Nearly two months after a blast that severely injured one man and damaged several buildings in Schuylkill County, a Hazleton police officer has been charged with the crime.

Ladell Hannon, 31, of Hazleton, was charged Monday with attempted homicide and arson.

State police say Hannon detonated an explosive device outside an apartment building along Center Street in Kelayres in December.

Harrison Jordan was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to troopers, Jordan saw a bucket outside the apartment building with what appeared to be a fuse. He tried to run, but the explosive went off.

State police say Hannon admitted being upset that Jordan was dating his estranged wife, but denied having anything to do with the blast.

Hannon has been suspended without pay from the Hazleton Police Department since last year when he was charged with breaking into Jordan's home in Schuylkill County.