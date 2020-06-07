Shelter in place warning lifted after shed containing hazardous material burns down

A shelter in place warning was issued for several hours Monday morning after a shed containing hazardous materials burnt down in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The shelter in place warning for West Manchester Township has been lifted.

PREVIOUSLY: A shelter in place warning has been issued after a shed with hazardous material was destroyed Monday morning after it caught fire.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 6, firefighters were dispatched to the 2100 block on Monroe Street in West Manchester Township for a reported fire.

According to firefighters at the scene, a shed containing hazardous material caught fire.

Crews are still on the scene trying to contain the area.

Due to the materials that were burned in the fire, a shelter in place warning has been issued for anyone within a half-mile radius of the fire.

According to emergency dispatch, anyone within a half-mile radius of the 2100 block of Monroe Street are advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and ventilation systems turned off.

Officials say that harmful vapors released into the air from the fire could cause adverse health conditions.